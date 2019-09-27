State authorities are still investigating what happened to cause a sport utility vehicle go off a road in neighboring McClain County resulting in a Pauls Valley man's death.
Rickey Wilkerson, 36, was first admitted into a hospital before hours later being pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The tragic accident came at around 10:15 a.m. that same day as troopers report Wilkerson was alone while driving a 2017 Kia Sportage westbound on state Highway 24.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, where it struck a dirt embankment and then went airborne impacting a tree as it came to rest at that spot.
The wreck site is listed as between High and Eastern avenues about six miles south of Washington.
Wilkerson was airlifted from the scene and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
He was initially admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. The report shows he was pronounced dead at just after 4 p.m.
The report also shows Wilkerson's condition in the moments leading up to the accident remains unknown as the official cause is still being investigated.
Troopers also reported Wilkerson was not wearing seat belts when the accident occurred.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were McClain County deputies and Purcell and Payne firefighters as a Wadley's EMS ambulance was available at the scene.
