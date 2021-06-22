Area wreck claims two lives

Authorities are not sure why a vehicle crossed a highway's center line causing a head-on collision and the death of two motorists in far southern Garvin County.
Killed in the Monday morning, June 21 accident were 50-year-old Tommy Vails of Hennepin and Dawn Wheat, 46, of Broken Bow.
It happened at just after 9:30 a.m. as the two were driving separate vehicles in opposite directions on state Highway 7.
Vails was alone in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling eastbound, while Wheat was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup westbound. A passenger in Wheat's truck was Amy Barnes, 35, of Broken Bow.
At a site nearly two miles east of Hennepin an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows for an unknown reason Vails' truck crossed the center line resulting in the head-on wreck.
Vails' truck came to rest in the roadway after the impact as Wheat's vehicle went off the highway to the right.
All three individuals were pinned in the vehicles for about 40 minutes before freed by Davis and Hennepin firefighters using an extraction tool.
Both Vails and Wheat were taken by a Murray County EMS ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur. Hospital staff pronounced both dead from massive injuries sustained in the collision.
An Elmore City EMS ambulance transported Barnes to Norman Regional Hospital, where she was later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.
Troopers did report the roadway was wet from rain at the time of the accident, while it was their conclusion Vails was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.