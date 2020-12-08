Some questions still remain for a traffic collision that quickly went from two to four vehicles earlier this week in the Hennepin area in far southern Garvin County.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows troopers believe one vehicle attempting to make a turn was struck by another, which then pushed it into two parked vehicles resulting in two injuries.
According to the report, one vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, was driven by Brandy Lee Lanford, 45, of Tatums, while a 2006 Chrysler was driven by Julian Romaine Hysaw, 39, of Kileen, Texas.
With both vehicles traveling westbound on state Highway 7, troopers believe Lanford's vehicle was slowing to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by the car driven by Hysaw.
After it was struck Lanford's vehicle was then propelled forward for just over 100 feet, where it impacted a 2017 Kia and 2015 GMC as both were unattended and parked.
The collision is listed at just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Lanford and a passenger in Hysaw's vehicle, Dawn Charlotte Okpealuk, 31, of Tatums were both extracted from the vehicles by Hennepin firefighters.
Both women were airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with unknown injuries. Hysaw was taken by ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur, where he was treated and released.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated as troopers determined seat belts were in use by the two occupants in Hysaw's vehicle but not by Lanford.
•••
State authorities are still investigating what happened to cause an Elmore City man's vehicle to go off a highway near Maysville resulting in his death over the weekend.
Killed in the one-vehicle accident was 60-year-old Edwin Reynolds.
Reynolds was alone while driving a 2011 Chevrolet that went off state Highway 74 a couple of miles south of Maysville.
State troopers report the accident came in the early morning hours, just before 4 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Reynolds' vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line of SH 74 and went off the roadway to the left where it struck a tree.
Reynolds was pinned in the vehicle for nearly two hours before being extricated by Maysville firefighters.
Pronounced dead at the scene by an ambulance crew, Reynolds was next taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
An OHP report shows both the condition of Reynolds in the moments before the accident and the cause of the crash are still being investigated by troopers.
The report also shows that authorities are investigating whether or not Reynolds was wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
