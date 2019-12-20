Arrest comes in missing teen case

A missing Pauls Valley teenager has not been found, but state authorities reported Friday an arrest has been made in the case.
Arrested Thursday night was 24-year-old Tanner Washington, who was taken into custody at a 7-11 convenience store in Del City.
Washington was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant out of Ponotoc County. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail with bond denied.
The disappearance of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey has continued to draw plenty of public interest since November when officials in the Seminole County Sheriff's Office requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI officials say agents working the case developed a probable cause that Washington was responsible for Lindsey's murder, which led to his arrest Thursday night.
Washington was tracked to Del City as OSBI agents worked with the Del City Police Department and the FBI to find the suspect.
Officials stress the investigation remains open and ongoing as OSBI agents continue working to locate Lindsey's body.
The OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location. Anyone with information about Lindsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
•••
Lindsey was first reported missing on Oct. 29 as she was last seen in Seminole County.
On Nov. 1 officials in the sheriff's office there requested OSBI's assistance in the effort to find the PV teen.
Officials there reported Lindsey's boyfriend came to them claiming she had been shot in the Seminole County town of Sasakwa.
When the report proved to be false the male subject was reportedly arrested and a formal criminal charge filed against him.
Lindsey is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.