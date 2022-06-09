Arrests double up in child porn case

A Maryland man has been arrested on accusations he watched videos of child pornography with a Pauls Valley resident, who was the first to go to jail after formal charges were filed against him weeks ago.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said this week his office's investigation into Warren Brent Gilbert, 58, eventually led to Neal Patrick Garith, 39.
Garith was taken into custody late last week in Baltimore after the Gilbert investigation here led directly to Garith.
The two men are accused of sharing an online Zoom call this past February to watch the videos of sexual acts being done to toddlers and even infants.
More details will be the next edition of the PV Democrat.
