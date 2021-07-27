Art event walks back into PV

The creative eye of a whole bunch of artists will be out there for all to see during the return of the Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
It comes later this week as members of the PV Arts Council are among those who are sure glad to see the event back after it was completely shut down in 2020 and earlier this year because of the virus pandemic.
Now it's back on as art galleries and local businesses are preparing to be open and ready to accept visitors starting at 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 30.
“I'm excited about getting it back together,” Rita Hines-Fryar said about the return of the local art walk.
“I think the artists are even more excited. We've had a lot of them contact us about being a part of this art walk.”
“I'm also very excited,” said Bonnie Meisel.
“A lot of downtown businesses are open for this art walk, and we'll have a barn quilt at every one of those sites.”
The first of many stops is the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
The photography of 4-H students all across Garvin County will be featured inside, along with a variety of artists.
One is Eric Smith, who is a Pauls Valley native stepping into a lot of roles these days. He's not only a member of the PV City Council, he's also considered an expert on Native American archery, which will be exhibited Friday night.
Other art lined up for the center will be landscape paintings in oil, quilt blocks painted on wood, cartoonist drawings, woven baskets and purses.
Various art will be exhibited in The Vault Gallery and Revae Brewer Gallery next to the Royal Theater.
Live music is also featured with Edgar Cruz performing at the arts center and Wood Willow at The Vault.
Other downtown shops, many along Paul Avenue, will also host a variety of art mediums.
Neon lights and vintage and muscle cars are also expected to be on display across from the arts center.
With a return of the local art walk, a few new twists are expected for a special Halloween version planned for Oct. 29.
