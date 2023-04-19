Color and creativity combined forces for last week's Garvin County Student Art Show, sponsored by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
With the event at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, schools entered and their teachers included Elmore City-Pernell High School – Tina Casey; Lindsay Elementary – Tania Wren; Lindsay High School – Tara Zangari; Maysville Elementary – Johnson/Ray; Whitebead – Susan Capers; Wynnewood High School – Sarah Burrows; and some home-schoolers.
Elementary Division
• Best In Show Purple Rosette Ribbon plus $75 from First United Bank – Joanna Amaya, Whitebead 2nd Grade, “O’Keeffe Flower.”
• 1st Place Blue Ribbon – Jacob Lance, Whitebead 4th grade, “The Elephant.”
• 2nd Place Red Ribbon – Addy Fletcher, Whitebead 4th grade, “Nutcracker.”
• 3rd Place White Ribbon – Gracie Hernandez, Maysville 6th grade, “The Bird.”
• Honorable Mentions Green Ribbons are:
1) CJ Finley, Whitebead 1st Grade, “The Penguin.”
2) Ximena Jiminez, Whitebead, “Snowgirl.”
3) Abigail Alvarado, Whitebead 1st grade, “The Penguin.”
4) Luis Parilla, Whitebead 2nd Grade, “The Flower.”
5) Bradli Wilkerson, Whitebead 1st Grade, “The Turtle.”
6) Emi Huggans, Whitebead 4th Grade, “The Flowers.”
7) Faith Perez, Whitebead 5th Grade, “the Big Wave.”
8) Sienna Ladue, Maysville 4th Grade, “Moon with Flowering Tree.”
9) Joshua Green, Maysville 6th Grade.
10) Freddy Rodriguez, Whitebead Kindergarten, Dr Seuss.
11) Angelina Estrada, Lindsay, “Mountains and Fox.”
12) Zophia Nava, Whitebead 5th Grade, “Tea Bag and Cup.
• Winner of the Overall Best of Show for 2023 PVAC Garvin County Student Art Show (Trophy and $100 Michael’s Gift Certificate from the Pauls Valley Arts Council – Addison Shereman, Whitebead 8th Grader, “Musical Instrument.”
• Best in Show Secondary Division (Purple Rosette Ribbon and $75 from Pauls Valley National Bank) – Brehana Galindo-Gaytan, Lindsay 12th Grade, “Mixed Media of Places.”
Middle School Division
• 1st Place Blue Ribbon – Makayla Kessler, Whitebead 8th Grade, “The Dog.”
• 2nd Place Red Ribbon – Ruby Meave, Whitebead 8th Grade, “The Eyeball.”
• 3rd Place White Ribbon – Luke Bracey, Whitebead 8th Grade, “The Giraffe.”
• Honorable Mentions – Green Ribbons are:
1) Brody Brown, Whitebead 8th Grade, “Saxophone.”
2) Blakey Highsmith, Lindsay 8th Grade.
3) Daniella Salazar, Whitebead 8th Grade, “Box of Chocolates.”
4) Nathan Berry, Whitebead 8th Grade, “Dragon Eye.”
5) October Baker, Whitebead 8th Grade, “Print.”
6) Jett Underwood, Whitebead 8th Grade, “Hummingbird.”
7) Marlee Inman, Lindsay 7th Grade, “Pink Watercolor Mountains.”
8) Adriana Licana, Whitebead 7th Grader, “Impressionistic Eyes.”
High School Division
• 1st Place Blue Ribbon – Serenity Garrett, Wynnewood 12th Grade, “Parts of the Heart.”
• 2nd Place Red Ribbon – Layni Ferris, Elmore City Pernell 10th Grade, “Graphite Lighthouse.”
• 3rd Place White Ribbon – Rosie Morrison, GCHC 10th Grade, “The Hand.”
• Honorable Mentions Green Ribbons are:
1) Brinley Hines – Elmore City Pernell 11th Grade, “3D Paper Mache of Day of the Dead.”
2) JaCee Thomas – Elmore City Pernell 11th Grade, “3D Paper Mache Cow with Ear Tag.”
3) Mabel Pyle – Elmore City Pernell 10th Grade. “Acrylic Round Canvas of Mountains.”
4) Price Stubblefield – Lindsay 11th Grade, “Photography of Sports.”
