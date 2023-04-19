The Pauls Valley High School Art Club is about to show what its got, while a percussion concert will hit the stage later that same night.
The school's art show will come next week in the lobby of the school's auditorium.
Times for the show are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Also a part of the festivities is the PVHS Percussion Ensemble Concert set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, April 27 in the auditorium.
The PV school band spring concert is scheduled for Thursday night, May 11 at Wacker Park.
•••
The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta will present it's spring program “Broadway Meets Vivaldi” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
