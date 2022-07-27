Art to step into the spotlight

The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley, 111 East Paul, will host an art market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Artists to be featured include Irmgard Geul (embroidery painting), Jim Weaver (leather), Tania Landers (mixed media), Knelson (paintings and cards), Erin Chapman (photography), Tara Shackleford (weaving).
The market serves as a kind of kickoff to a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The art walk is scheduled to get started at the traditional time of 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 29 with various spots scattered around the local downtown area hosting the work of artists.
Richard McClain is the musical guest for the event.
•••
A couple of local residents have announced plans to organize a brand new film festival in Pauls Valley.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley.
More specifics on the film festival will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
The Libertarian Party in Garvin County will hold a “community-building” gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Set to attend the event are the party's candidates for governor, Natalie Bruno, and U.S. Senate, Kenneth Blevins.
More on the event will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Starting August 1, 2022 the Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley will have new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.