Art walk about to make a return

Art galleries and various shops in downtown Pauls Valley are preparing to open their doors for the first time in a while to a unique kind of stroll featuring art.
The return of the local Fifth Friday Art Walk is set for Friday, July 30 as the event has up until now been put on hold because of the virus pandemic.
Naturally the start time is 5:55 p.m. that night as the art walk will have a variety of places to check out starting with the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
Along with various artists the center will have the work of 4-H students in Garvin County and possibly live music.
One of the featured artists is Eric Smith, who is a Pauls Valley native stepping into a lot of roles these days.
Not only is Smith a member of the PV City Council, he's also considered an expert on Native American archery.
Smith's pieces are highly sought out by museums, collectors and archery enthusiasts. He's created work for Walt Disney, Fox, HBO, Netflix, Apple TV and the multi-Oscar winning film “The Revenant” starring Leonard DiCaprio.
Art is also expected to offered at The Vault Gallery and Revae Brewer Gallery next to the Royal Theater.
Live music is also featured with Edgar Cruz performing at the arts center and Wood Willow at The Vault.
One big addition is Pauls Valley’s official introduction to barn quilt art.
The way it works is paintings of traditional quilt patterns, typically in a 4 by 4 size, are displayed on barns or just about anything else throughout a town.
Neon lights and vintage and muscle cars are also expected to be on display in the West Paul Street area.
A few new twists are also expected with a special Halloween version of the local art walk planned for Oct. 29.
•••
Vendors are invited to be a part of an upcoming community festival in Pauls Valley that brings together people with dogs and even cats.
Set for late August is the Bark in the Park and Feline Friends Festival in Wacker Park.
A Dock Dog aquatic competition is expected to get things jumping on Friday night, Aug. 27.
Food and merchandise vendors will be a part of activities on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Described as “reasonable” fees, vendors can find out more by calling 405-238-1303 or email paulsvalleypaws@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
