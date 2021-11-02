||||
Art walk, fallfest fun
Obituaries
Lucretta Ann Shebester (Lou), 91, was born on July 11, 1930 at the Murray family farm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Her parents were Willie Mae Conner and Louis A. Murray.
Lance Micheal Martin, 41, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Lance was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on November 14, 1979, a son of Ronda (Owens) Lovin and Micheal Eugene Martin.
James R. Montgomery Jr. of Norman passed away October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Hershel Lee Keck Sr. was born in Powell, Oklahoma on March 18, 1935 to Fred Warren Keck and Gracie Oral (Hargis) Keck. He passed from this life on October 3, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 86.
Articles
- Surrender yourself to God
- Truck driver takes wrong turn
- Halloween treats
- Garvin County Public Records
- Man convulsed, vomited in Oklahoma’s first execution since 2015
- Holiday treats with a new twist
- OSBI hopes for information in Faith Lindsey case
- Abuse case ends with big prison term
- Churches join up for holiday fun
- Gutierrez fifth, Readnour ninth at State
