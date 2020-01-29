With the night's darkness arriving early these winter days a community art event in Pauls Valley is set to get an early start later this week.
The start time is 5 p.m. for the Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown PV closing out the month on Jan. 31.
Again led by the PV Arts Council, the event scheduled to go through 8 p.m. will again feature “art, music, food and fun” at art galleries and other shops in the downtown area
As in past art walks the Toy and Action Figure Museum will offer free admission during the Friday night event.
Among the artists expected to display their work inside the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut, is Carrie Daley.
Daley is a former longtime animal control officer in Pauls Valley who was instrumental in the push to bring a more modern shelter to PV a couple of decades ago.
Daley has worked with copper wire mainly to create jewelry pieces when a couple of years ago she became fascinated with acrylic pour art and decided to give it a try.
“I fell in love with all the different techniques that you can try and use. The concept is very open and fun to do,” she says.
“I try to paint every weekend. I have always worked with my hands in some creative capacity. I have crocheted, counted cross stitch, built miniature dollhouses and worked with fimo clay to create miniature items.
“I have always contributed my artistic streak to my grandmother who taught many of the skills and was also a painter herself. I enjoy getting lost in the creation of my art and love to explain about the techniques used to create my work.”
Other artists scheduled inside the arts center are Tim Nevaquaya, Native oils and expected to be playing the flute; Jim Weaver, mixed medium; Rory Morgan, oils; and Amber Duboise, mixed medium.
Laura Carnagie, a board member for the arts council is scheduled to have her stain glass and mixed medium work at Valley Blossom.
At The Jeweler there will be Kathy Chapman Koen with alcohol inks made coasters and other paintings, while at thegallery will be Ruth Anne Colley's art.
Kevin Stark will be showing his new pieces at the Stark Art Gallery on South Chickasaw.
At Penny’s Place will be Oby Brewer, Gayla Hollis, Penny Parker, Carre Shandor and Terry Southard paintings depicting “I Have a Dream” Theme.
At The Vault gallery are artists Irmgard Geul, Susie Agee, Patsy Lane, Dustin Mayer, Ariana Rios and Tania Landers. Some are even expected to be painting during the art walk.
