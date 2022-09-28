Art walk hits PV streets this week

The Pauls Valley Arts Council will present its next Fifth Friday Art Walk this Friday evening, Sept. 30.
Set to go from 5:55 to 9 p.m. that night, the event again features art, music, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes.
Art will be displayed at various sites in the local downtown area, including the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center and a handful of businesses.
The event will also be the official launch of a barn quilt trail in PV.
Huntley Brown, a renowned award-winning pianist and frequent guest of allied ministries of the Billy Graham Crusade, is scheduled to perform in Pauls Valley this fall.
Brown is set to present “An Evening of Inspiring Music” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The concert is courtesy of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Admission is by donation as $20 per person is suggested. It's free for anyone under age 20.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul Ave.
Those planning to attend should remember there will be limited seating at the concert.
Donors who want to support this concert and are interested in seeing other classic and sacred music performed in Garvin County are welcome to become financial sponsors of the local choral group. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, www.GarvinCountySings.weebly.com or at facebook.com/GarvinCountySings, or email GarvinCountySings@gmail.com.
Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
The musical “Funny Girl” will be offered live on stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium next month.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group is offering the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 followed by a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 23.
The Washita River Art Show is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum in Erin Springs.
This special first annual art show is sponsored by the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
This historic three-story museum was the home of the Murrays and the Lindsays, who were the early settlers of the Erin Springs and Lindsay communities. The museum is two miles south of Lindsay just off Highway 76 South in Erin Springs.
Many artists from the Lindsay-Erin Springs community and other towns where the Washita River flows will be displaying and selling their art. Call or text the Lindsay Community Historical Society at 405-919-6146 for more information.
