Art walk time is this Friday

This holiday weekend Friday is a fifth Friday, which in Pauls Valley means an art walk.
This Fifth Friday Art Walk is set to go from 5:55 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 as a number of art galleries and merchants in the downtown area will be open for the event.
Among the artists scheduled to be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center at Paul and Walnut is Sandy Magrath.
“Most artists paint what they love,” Magrath says.
“I’m no different. I love all animals, but have a crazy love for dogs. I am also attracted to the pottery and rugs found in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico, and therefore try to incorporate those shapes, designs, and colors into my work.
“I enjoy using bright, vivid colors with sharp, precise lines and work mostly in acrylics on canvas.”
Magrath enjoys painting on canvas with acrylics. She shares her studio in her home with two rescued border collies named Lacey and Jade, often the subjects of her paintings.
A variety of other artists are again lined up to show off their work at different spots throughout the downtown area, while circus performers, a Celtic band and a flashback to the 19th century are all featured.
The places to go include The Vault, Penny's Place, Valley Blossom, The Jeweler, The Wandering Gypsy, The Daisy Patch and thegallery.
Entertainment is also on the bill led by the Inspyral Circus as a snow king and queen are featured, along with a number of folks dressed as Christmas carolers from the 1800s.
On the same day as the art walk a rink with real ice is set to open in the local train depot area.
