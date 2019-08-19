Art walk to bring back familiar face

A familiar face to Pauls Valley is making a return when the next Fifth Friday Art Walk comes to downtown PV.
Peggy Farris once served at the First Christian Church in Pauls Valley. After leaving in 2015 she returned to the art community where she's spent most of her life.
She'll be among the artists showing their work when the local art walk returns Friday evening, Aug. 30.
Now she creates artworks representing each end of the spectrum between representational realism and surrealistic mystical oil paintings.
She is equally passionate and excited in both areas. Her surrealistic paintings flow into forms that she had not expected. She follows the appearing ideas to create mystical images.
Most resources for all of her paintings are from her imagination, therefore creating an image that she calls “Peggy’s World.”
Her inspiration for the surrealistic paintings began on Dec. 11, 2018. She wanted a temporary release from the details needed for her realistic art and decided to see what would happen if she let go and just felt the movement of the paint on her canvas.
The result was surrealism, and then she added the mystic description. This style became a permanent part of her style.
She has her doctorate in ministry and owns Whispering Willows Art Gallery at 226 E. Main in Norman.
