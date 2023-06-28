Art walk to bring the color

All kinds of color and creativity should be out on full display as Pauls Valley’s Fifth Friday Art Walk is set to hit the downtown area later this week.
With the local art council again leading the way the art walk will be its customary time of 5:55 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30.
All types of art from paintings to sculptures to hand woven purses and baskets to jewelry will again be featured at places like the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the intersection of Paul and Walnut streets and various shops all over the downtown area.
Along with the artists, the center will also host the work of the Garvin County 4-H Photography Show.
At The Vault gallery there will be a summer artist market featuring the work of PVAC members Crystal Fowler, Arlinda Chandler and Armgard Geul.
It kicks off from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on art walk day, followed by 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
As for entertainment, the Inspyral Circus members are expected to bring out the bubble as a Celtic band will also be cruising around the walk.
•••
The 7th annual Duck Derby Race and Contest will be July 21 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
Plastic ducks are available for $5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
The Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley is now offered to youngsters.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 28.
Themes in July include Red, White and Blue Week, Hero Week and Splash Week.
To register fill out forms available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
•••
A summer reading program at Pauls Valley’s public library is continuing weekly throughout July.
The theme is “All Together Now” as the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
There's also a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Movies coming include Harry Potter this week and in July it will be Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Narnia, Wizard of Oz and Dolittle.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
