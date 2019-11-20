In a few days a Pauls Valley group is planning to add a little art to the holiday week.
The group is the PV Arts Council and the event is another Fifth Friday Art Walk scheduled to get started around 5:55 p.m. Nov. 29 in the local downtown area.
A variety of artists are again lined up to show off their work, while circus performers, a Celtic band and a flashback to the 19th century are all featured.
Among the artists scheduled to be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center at Paul and Walnut is Obiageli Uzu-Brewer, who is originally from Nigeria in west Africa and mostly works with oil and acrylic on canvas.
“I believe in being a positive change agent and that I do through my art works,” Uzu-Brewer said.
“My works radiates peace, love and synergy. In summary, art is life!”
Another is Sandy Fife Wilson, who has been an instructor or creating her own art for some time.
She is described as a master of “intricate” detail in her designs and artistic choices in her use of color with work in clay sculpture, pottery and finger weaving.
She was inducted in 2017 as a master artist of the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee.
During the art walk a handful of art galleries and downtown merchants will also again take part in the growing event.
Entertainment is also on the bill led by the Inspyral Circus as a snow king and queen are featured, along with a Celtic band, back by popular demand, and a number of folks dressed as Christmas carolers from the 1800s.
On the same day as the art walk it’s the opening whirl of the season for an ice skating rink coming to the local train depot area.
That rink with real ice is set to get a few holiday touches as it will be wrapped in knitted scarves made by a local knitting club and Christmas trees beaded with snowflakes made by students from the local Jackson and Whitebead schools.
