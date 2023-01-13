Arts group hopes to build numbers

Whether you're an artist or not the community is now getting an official invitation to come be a part of the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The arts council is planning a “meet and greet” later this month as part of its drive to get more members signed up and active in the group.
The gathering open to anyone and everyone is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center located at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets. A raffle will be featured.
Current members say there are a number of benefits to being a part of the local arts council.
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club is planning a baked potato fundraiser for later this month.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Christian Life Church, 820 South Walnut.
For a suggested donation of $10, potatoes will be served with choice of toppings and includes a dessert.
Dine in or carryout is available as donations will go toward Rotary projects and college scholarships.
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now in its non-seasonal hours.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Those hours are expected to open up and include more days starting in early March.
