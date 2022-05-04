The stories are different but the plea appears the deciding factor for a Garvin County judge who sentenced a Sulphur man to a prison term for trying to shoot and then stab a friend in 2019.
With family in a Pauls Valley courtroom for both sides it was Michael Hector, 40, who learned he would spend some time in prison for a violent altercation he had with Stan Gilbert of Wynnewood.
Gilbert was 61 years old at the time when he claims Hector came into his house on June 14, 2019, attempted to fire a gun at him and then used a folding knife to stab him four times.
Hector says it was Gilbert who attacked him, using a trophy base to crack him on the head, as the two were playing a game of billiards in Gilbert's home.
Initially facing five criminal charges after the incident, Hector later accepted a “blind” plea for only one – assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
After testimony from various witnesses Monday it was District Judge Leah Edwards who gave Hector a three-year prison term with another four suspended.
Two of those witnesses are close family members of Gilbert, who both took the stand to offer some of their thoughts on the defendant.
The victim's brother, Michael Gilbert, pointed the blame directly at Hector.
“This is a man who walked into my brother's house, pointed a pistol at him and pulled the trigger twice. When it didn't work he pulled out a knife and stabbed him,” he said.
“The only reason that my brother is still alive is because that didn't work.
“This is a man with no qualms about walking into someone else's house and killing him.”
Joy Gilbert overcame her hearing difficulties to answer questions and stress that her son, Stan Gilbert, is a “good person.”
“He cut his throat but missed the jugular vein. He stabbed him in the chest but missed the heart,” Mrs. Gilbert said about Hector's attack on her son.
“It's a miracle that he's alive.”
Before the sentencing brief arguments came from both sides, including defense attorney Robert Rennie Jr.
“Mr. Hector was having a sexual relationship with the victim's wife, but we don't know what caused this. They were friends. I don't know what led to this confrontation,” Rennie said.
“We believe Mr. Hector was a victim like Mr. Gilbert was a victim.
“We would ask for the proper amount of probation and that the court show some kind of leniency.”
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner argued for Hector to receive some time in prison because of the nature of the crime.
“We may not know the extent of it, but this is certainly a violent crime,” Miner said.
During his testimony Hector talked about his problems with the probation and parole officers assigned to conduct his pre-sentence investigation.
“I gave them a long list of people they could talk to so they could learn more about who I am. They lost the paperwork,” Hector said.
“None of my witnesses have been contacted from the beginning.”
