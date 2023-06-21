An assault charge from last year is no more after a brand new development came up to change the Pauls Valley case completely around.
Originally Theodore James Hiibel, 40, of Gotebo faced two formal allegations after an incident last year at a Pauls Valley hotel.
That turned around completely last week as Hiibel’s charges were dismissed when he presented a CDIB card for proof of his Native American affiliation.
It was also announced Hiibel had completed one year in an in-patient rehabilitation facility.
Hiibel was initially accused of harassing staff and guests at a Pauls Valley hotel and then attempting to punch local police officers during his arrest.
Officers were dispatched to Days Inn back on March 7, 2022 on the report of a customer harassing and scaring an employee.
Witnesses said the man was starting to get belligerent as the clerk got intimidated, so she locked herself in an office behind the hotel’s front desk, leaving the man, later identified as Hiibel, in the lobby.
When officers arrived they were told the subject, who was staying at the hotel, appeared to be intoxicated as he screamed at staff and other customers.
When three police officers and the hotel manager went to Hiibel’s room he was told to gather his belongings.
They report he started swearing at them before drawing his hand back with a clenched fist as he looked ready to throw a punch.
According to an affidavit, one officer grabbed Hiibel’s left arm and spun him to the ground, while another officer handcuffed the suspect, who was kicking and still attempting to punch officers.
The charges filed against Hiibel, now dismissed, were felony assault and misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
