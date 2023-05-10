Loud music and a smashed radio were the two things triggering a Pauls Valley confrontation a year ago that now includes witness descriptions of an accused assault that followed.
Testimony came from Deanie Lester and others last week as Rickey Graham, 60, is accused of first punching Lester and then kicking him several times back on April 20, 2022.
All witnesses, including Lester himself, said the loud music from Graham's radio is what started the whole thing as Lester and others were at a work site on North Dunbar in PV.
It ended with a broken jaw for Lester, a trip to the hospital and months of not being able to eat solid food.
“He was playing the music too loud,” Lester testified during a hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom.
“I told him several times to cut the music out. So, I picked up the speaker and threw it down.
“He said you're going to pay for that. That's when he hit me and I'm on the ground getting kicked.
“Rickey came at me and hit me with his fist. It knocked me down and that's when he started kicking me with steel toed boots.
“Both my jaws were broken.”
From there Lester said he really doesn't really remember what happened next.
“I was in a total daze, so I don't remember,” Lester said when asked if he first made an aggressive move toward Graham.
“They said I reached out to him and that I was going to choke him. I don't remember.”
Lester added he's known Graham for a long time and considered him a friend.
One witness, Willie Fields, not only saw the incident but was able to get in the middle of it before taking Lester to the hospital.
“Deanie said you need to turn that down, turn that music down or he was going to smash the radio,” Fields said.
“He picked it up, smashed it, Rickey took two steps back and then hit him. Rickey commenced to stomping, kicking him.
“Once that speaker was smashed it was five seconds when Rickey hit Deanie. I ran and grabbed Rickey and told him it was over.”
Fields testified Graham kicked Lester several times while saying he was going to kill him. He added it appeared Lester was unconscious on the ground.
When asked if Lester was the first to be aggressive, Fields said it's hard to say for sure.
“Deanie raised his hand once and put it to Rickey, but Deanie never struck at him.”
Called as a defense witness, Crawford Harper offered a similar description of the incident.
Harper said he was at the work site raking leaves when he heard Lester ask Graham to turn down the music.
“The neighborhood could hear the music. The music was playing pretty loud,” Harper said, adding next they argued in a “kind of standoff.”
“Deanie had his hands out and Rickey rushed him and I knew it was on. I didn't see Deanie put up a fist.”
Nurse Andrea Nicely of Valley Community Hospital briefly took the stand to confirm Lester did have a broken jaw.
Nicely testified he was then sent to an Oklahoma City hospital for more specialized care as Lester earlier said he was forced to eat liquified food for months.
The hearing is scheduled to continue next week as Lester's past criminal convictions are expected to be addressed.
