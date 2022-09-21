A bunch of criminal charges now point directly at a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a Lindsay area residence before later putting a pistol right next to her head.
In all, Charles Anthony Smith, 42, of Oklahoma City faces four felony counts filed Monday in Garvin County District Court.
It stems from a potentially deadly incident as Lindsay police were called to an area residence this past weekend, where they found a crying woman with bruises on her arms and forehead.
The woman said she and Smith have been in a relationship since earlier this year. She added he started becoming more physical since then leading to an altercation on Friday, Sept. 16.
She claims on that day Smith got angry, first pulling her hair and then striking her with a fist.
The following day she said Smith again pulled her hair before punched her with a closed fist. That evening she says Smith threw her to the floor, kicked her in the ribs, back and legs before placing a knee on her chest and choking her until she could barely breathe.
Later that same night the woman said she was seated on the home's front steps when Smith came up and placed the barrel of a pistol on her left temple before then pistol-whipping her on the right side of her head.
Smith is accused of taking the woman's car keys telling her she couldn't leave the house. He was later arrested in Oklahoma City.
The felony charge filed against Smith include domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and batter with a dangerous weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; and possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
