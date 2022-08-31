An assault rifle and deadly threats made to a group in Stratford now has one man facing a felony charge of pointing a firearm.
The case against Cymetrik Williams, 21, comes from an incident the evening of Aug. 22 at a Stratford apartment complex.
A filed affidavit shows a Stratford police officer was contacted and told he was needed at the Town Oaks complex because someone had a gun and “it’s about to get bad.”
When officers and county deputies arrived they found several people at the apartments and a residence nearby.
Witnesses there claimed to see Williams pull an assault rifle out of his pickup truck and walk toward the residence in the 500 block of North Hyden.
“Cymetik then pointed the weapon at (a man) and stated that he would ‘kill everyone there.’”
Officers were told when Williams believed the authorities were on the way he walked back over to the truck and placef the rifle in the back seat.
Those same officers reported finding the rifle in the back seat and an empty rifle case in the front.
Williams now faces a single count of feloniously pointing a firearm, along with a $30,000 bond and an order to have no contact with the alleged victim if the bond is posted and he’s released from jail.
•••
A motorist pulled over for following another vehicle too closely while traveling through Garvin County now faces a trio of drug related charges.
In all, authorities reported finding more than 50 pounds of marijuana and three bags of cash in the vehicle driven by Angela Camille Fleming, 49, of Hudson, Wisconsin.
Agents with a district task force were on patrol when on Aug. 22 they saw a Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 35.
They said it was following a semi truck too closely, so it was stopped just south of Wynnewood.
Driving alone was Fleming, who agents said was “being deceitful about her itinerary” and was constantly nervous during the stop.
When a K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle they reported Fleming attempted to stop a search by “locking the vehicle and arguing with me.”
Agents did conduct the search as they reported finding 51 individually wrapped vacuum sealed packages with each holding about a pound of marijuana, along with three bags of U.S. currency.
Fleming now faces three felony charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, drug possession and having proceeds from drug activity.
After her arraignment Fleming was given a $20,000 bond.
•••
A man arrested a few weeks ago on a charge of trafficking drugs in Lindsay is now facing a prison term.
Zachary Horton, 22, was arrested on July 22 after Lindsay police stopped a truck with Horton inside as a passenger.
They reported seeing him throw out a clear bag, which turned out to contain more than 20 grams of methamphetamine.
The stop came after authorities knew in advance of an apparent drug deal about to go down there.
Last week Horton pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in illegal drugs and was handed a three-year prison sentence.
Horton did receive credit for time served as the case here is to run concurrent with one in Greer County.
