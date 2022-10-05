An inmate in Garvin County’s jail for past crimes now has one more allegation after he assaulted a fellow detainee using a pencil to stab him several times.
Trusdon Ellett, 22, found himself in jail after state prosecutors filed a motion last week to revoke a suspended sentence he was given for an assault case dating back to 2019.
Ellett was given one more assault with a dangerous weapon charge just days ago after he assaulted another jail inmate on Sept. 22 stabbing him with a pencil a reported 30 times.
It all goes back to June 2020 when he was given a 15-year sentence with five in prison after a conviction of domestic assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon
The case was also tied to a 2018 case in Murray County of cruelty to animals and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
All of that is coming back now after in August he was accused of going to a Wynnewood residence in violation of a protective order.
Ellett was given three misdemeanor counts of protective order violation. A plea agreement resulted in a 30-day sentence in county jail.
A hearing is set for later this month here in Garvin County on the motion to revoke the suspended sentences from his earlier convictions, along with the newest charge related to the recent jail assault.
An affidavit filed in the case shows Ellett is accused of assaulting the same inmate a number of times throughout the same night.
Security footage from the cell shows the inmate was in a bunk when Ellett took his blanket and struck him in the head.
Ellett then dragged the man from the bunk, picking him up and slamming his body to the floor. While the man was on the ground Ellett put a choke hold around his neck. Ellett then made the man wash the blood from his head.
A short time later Ellett began screaming at the same inmate, approached him and again pulled off his blanket and heat-butted him.
Early in the morning of Sept. 22 the attack continued as Ellett started hitting the man before grabbing a pencil. He then began stabbing him as the strikes are estimated to be 30 times.
On the video Ellett could be heard telling the man, “Yeah, I stabbed you,” as he also threatened the other inmates in the jail cell.
The injured inmate did need medical treatment and was taken to a hospital.
A report shows the man received staples for two deep lacerations on the top of his head, a broken finger and several bruises and scrapes.
