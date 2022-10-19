Yet another Oklahoma attorney is now on the defendant's side in Garvin County after being accused of setting up fraudulent owners of medical marijuana grow operations in several Oklahoma counties.
A double-digit total of charges, 13 felonies in all, were filed Monday against Matthew Alan Stacy, 43.
Stacy, who lives in Blanchard and is part of a law firm in Yukon, is accused of recruiting people to play the role of majority owner of several grow sites in the state.
The formal charges came after Stacy earlier appeared in front of a multi-county grand jury.
During his court arraignment this week in a Garvin County District courtroom Stacy's bond total keeping him jail went from the state's request for $100,000 to leaving on his own recognizance.
“He's an officer of the court, his wife is an attorney, he's served his country and he's a two-time Bronze star recipient,” said Stacy's defense attorney, Joe White of Oklahoma City.
“He's cooperated the whole time. The chance of him being a flight risk – zero.
“The seriousness of the charges, trafficking, we'll get to the bottom of that later.”
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner said his six-figure request for bond was simply based on trying to remain consistent with other cases.
“I'm not asking for any less because he's an attorney or any more,” Miner said.
Stacy was allowed to leave on a personal recognizance bond, while also being ordered to wear a GPS device.
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating the case concluded that Stacy was working with others to recruit Oklahoma residents to step in for what they call “straw owners” of different marijuana grow sites.
In some cases people claim they didn't know they were being listed as the site's majority owner, according to the OBN.
“He would get certain people to perform certain functions that are not legal,” Miner said after Monday's court hearing.
“He was recruiting false owners of these sites that were illegally growing marijuana.
“This is a much bigger scope because he's accused of doing this in several counties.”
It was back in June when two Tulsa attorneys were formally accused of using their own employees to pose as majority owners of around 400 grow sites in the state, including at least one in Garvin County.
The cases against both Logan Jones, 56, and Eric Brown, 41, are still pending with hearings now scheduled for February.
