A couple of Tulsa attorneys were first indicted by a grand jury and are now formally charged in Garvin County with leading a conspiracy that used fraud to help marijuana grow operations unlawfully get their licenses.
Multiple felony charges have been filed against both Logan Jones 56, and Eric Brown, 41.
With Brown arraigned Thursday and released after posting a $5,000 bond, the two are accused of using employees of their Tulsa law firm to fraudulently act as majority owners to help around 400 medical marijuana operations in Oklahoma get licenses to grow plants.
The charges filed in Garvin County District Court came after the attorneys were indicted by a multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma City.
The indictments accuse both of “facilitating illegal medical marijuana operations.”
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
