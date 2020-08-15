Auditor talks 'petition process' in PV

A state official did make the drive south to Pauls Valley to do her part in helping to explain the process that just took place for a petition coming up short of passage.
Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, accompanied by Trey Davis from her office, met with proponents on Thursday as the idea was to address any concerns about the process of verifying signatures listed on a petition that was meant to call for an audit of the local hospital closed nearly two years ago.
The concerns came after the results of the petition drive stretching from late June to July 24 were announced.
During an Aug. 5 meeting by the Garvin County Election Board it was announced the petition had fallen 14 signatures short. Overall there were a total of 363 signatures collected in the petition drive with 280 described as valid and another 83 invalid.
Byrd, who confirmed earlier this week the threshold number for the petition to meet was 294, was joined by Davis for the closed-door meeting with Skip Mitchell, who has been the most vocal in pushing for the investigative audit.
“I came down at the request of Skip Mitchell,” Byrd told the PV Democrat.
“He had concerns about the petition process. There were things he felt like were not being handled like the law requires.”
Byrd says she feels confident in the process for this petition as state Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax was contacted about the concerns expressed by Mitchell.
“He has confirmed the county election board secretary here worked with him in verifying petition signatures and they thought it was handled the way the law requires,” she said.
After the meeting Byrd then accepted an offer to chat with Pauls Valley city officials while she was in town.
“The assistant city manager invited us to come by city hall and visit with them, which we did,” she said, referring to Don Wageman.
During the visit the state auditor spoke with City Manager James Frizell, City Clerk Kira Davis and Police Chief Mitch McGill.
“We were not there to take sides,” Byrd said about both meetings.
“We were there in a neutral position. We were there to answer questions from either side. We discussed just the petition process; not any of the allegations in the petition.”
The main focus of the petition was calling for an audit on how the local hospital was operated in its final years and the specifics of the facility’s closure in October 2018.
Some of the areas listed on the petition included financing arrangements, use of sales tax revenue, contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital, along with the wages and related benefits going to former hospital employees.
From Byrd's point of view this process is pretty much complete as the petition has not met the threshold of the number of signatures needed to initiate an audit.
“When it comes to my office this petition process is closed. If they want to move forward with this they will have to start the petition process all over again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.