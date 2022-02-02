||||
Buddy Mackey was born to Opal Lavada Tompkins and Elum Mackey on June 17, 1930 in Wynnewood, Okla. He passed this life on January 24, 2022 at the Norman Veteran’s Center in Norman, Okla., at the age of 91.
Service for Margie Regina (Fleming) Steelman will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis, with Brother Claude Williams officiating. A private burial will be held at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.
Chad Eric Airington of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Leroy Airington and Kim (Caldwell) Williams on July 23, 1978 in Duncan, Oklahoma and passed from this life on January 26, 2022 at the age of 43 years.
Asena Maeleen Huddleston, 93, formerly of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at The Commons Nursing Home in Enid, Oklahoma.
Commented
