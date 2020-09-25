Garvin County authorities are still investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley as a baby seated in a vehicle was struck in the arm by a shot fired by accident Thursday night.
Injured was a seven-month-old baby believed to be strapped into a child seat in the vehicle's front seat when the shooting occurred.
No names have been released as a total of four family members were at the time in a vehicle parked at a facility housing the local Chickasaw Nation nutrition program on South Indian Meridian near Airline Road in south Pauls Valley.
Sheriff Jim Mullett said Friday afternoon the baby's father, who was in the driver's seat, felt threatened by something leading to him to grab some type of firearm.
“He felt like he was being followed, so he reached into the back of the car and moved something,” Mullett said.
“We feel he grabbed a gun and somehow it pulled the trigger. The shot went through the child's arm and then through a door frame.
“We believe he had it in his hand already and it accidentally fired when he moved it in the back seat area.
“The shot went from the driver's side back seat to the passenger's side front seat where it struck the baby.”
Later the soccer fields of the Pauls Valley Sports Complex were used to land a helicopter as the child was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.
The good news is the baby was treated and was reported to be doing OK before being taken to another location.
“The hospital said the baby was doing well,” Mullett said.
The sheriff added there was one arrest based on a felon being in possession of a firearm.
