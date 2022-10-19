Back and forth with school sites

A little back and forth, maybe, as Pauls Valley school officials are still pursing the possibility of trading the property where two iconic schools once stood for a couple of city-owned ball fields.
Superintendent Mike Martin indicates he's getting some positive vibes after recently meeting with the city of Pauls Valley.
Specifically, it's City Manager Lee Littrell who Martin says he's spoken with about a possible land trade – the now rubble free sites of the demolished Jefferson and Jackson schools for the softball and high school baseball fields in Wacker Park.
Ultimately any decision about the potential land swap would be up to the PV City Council as Martin updated members of the PV Board of Education during a regular meeting last week.
“He was on board,” Martin said about Littrell.
“He does think it's in the best interest of the city to have both sites. They are interested in acquiring the sites.
“We're waiting to see how the appraisal goes. We'll keep working at making that trade.”
Both Jefferson and Jackson schools were built in 1940 but left unused with the opening of the new Pauls Valley Elementary School in March 2021. The new school houses prekindergarten through the third grade.
Estimates place the values of the properties at between $50,000 and $60,000 for the Jefferson site and up to $100,000 for the Jackson location.
The proposed trade is for two of the three ball fields in Wacker Park, which are where the Panther softball and baseball teams play home games. All three, including a youth ball field, are owned by the city.
Martin has previously said if the swap does occur the school district would make all the guarantees to the city for youth play on those fields.
Another option for the school board is to simply sell the various lots on the now cleaned up properties where the old schools once stood.
