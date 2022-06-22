In back-to-back days a Maysville man received formal charges accusing him of assaulting and then threatening the lives of a relative and his girlfriend.
A total of three counts of domestic assault felonies were filed June 15 with each one related to accusations Derik Fogle, 39, assaulted his sister-in-law during an incident the day before at a Maysville residence.
The very next day, June 16, Fogle was handed a single felony charge for allegedly choking his girlfriend and making threats against her life.
The first case comes from a June 14 incident as Fogle's sister-in-law claims he was frustrated with his mother about something when he instead began “glaring at her, yelling and threatening her.”
The woman claims Fogle had a knife in his hands and started making “stabbing motions” at her.
“She told me that she was in fear for her life and she honestly believed Derik was going to kill her,” an investigating county deputy stated in a filed affidavit.
According to Fogle's sister-in-law, she grabbed her purse and dog to leave the residence when Fogle attacked her, grabbing her by the neck and strangling her to the point where she was having a hard time breathing.
She claims to have grabbed Fogle's arm to get him off her as she made it out the residence.
It was about then the woman said Fogle threw a brick striking both of her legs. Then she said an open blade knife was thrown as he threatened her life.
Investigators said Fogle later claimed he was only trying to “intimidate her because he hates her.” He also admitted to throwing the brick.
When arraigned on the three charges he was given a $40,000 bond.
The following day Fogle received another felony as he was accused to assaulting and choking his girlfriend at another Maysville residence days earlier on June 10.
The woman later said she delayed reporting the incident a few days because she was “delusional and dizzy” from being chocked by Fogle to the point of losing consciousness.
It was on June 13 when the woman told Maysville police Fogle had “dowsed the whole camper in oil and said he was going to set it on fire,” while also threatening to kill her.
She claims the next morning Fogle choked her in a kind of assault that's happened at other times in the past.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a witness claims to have seen Fogle kick in her front door and go straight for his girlfriend.
With this newest charge Fogle was given a $50,000 bond.
