Lou E. Mayfield of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Thad and Mary Alice (Nichols) Morris on April 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on August 16, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Dan L. Burrows of Maysville was born on October 21, 1952 to JW and Claudledean (English) Burrows in Richmond, Texas. He passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 68 years.
Deborah (Debi), 68, was born to Carl and Dorothy Severt on December 17, 1952 in Brawley, California.
James Satterlee of Pauls Valley passed away August 2, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 64 years.
