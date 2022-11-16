Ball field swap still in play

The one potential change when someone calls out let’s play ball someday soon for a couple of Pauls Valley ball fields could be who owns those facilities in the future.
Over the last few weeks and months the local school district has reached out to the city of Pauls Valley to trade the property where two iconic schools once stood in exchange for the softball and baseball fields in Wacker Park.
The offer is swap the now rubble free sites of the demolished Jefferson and Jackson schools for the two city-owned fields.
Superintendent Mike Martin said the real push for the trade is so the schools will have ability to start upgrading the fields where the school teams already play.
He adds the “deteriorating” conditions of the facilities is at the heart of the proposed trade.
“We don’t,” Martin said when asked why the school district is pursuing the deal.
“We’d rather the city have them and have them in good working conditions. The lights are in poor condition. A lot of times the restrooms aren’t working. We would like to have a sprinkler system on them.
“We can’t make improvements on those fields, so that’s the reason for this.”
He says the idea is for the school district to take two of the three ball fields at the local park. Right now all three, including a youth ball field, are owned by the city.
If that does happen someday the trade calls for the sites of the two former schools to go to the city.
Martin has previously said if the swap does occur the school district would make all the guarantees needed to ensure the city has access to the fields for youth play.
During a recent meeting Martin told school board members the appraised value of the softball and baseball fields is around $185,000.
The most recent value of the old school sites total around $160,000 with most of that, $100,000, for the site of the old Jackson Elementary.
“He’s turned it over to the city attorney to see if we can make a trade,” Martin said, referring to City Manager Lee Littrell.
Martin said he’s hoping a trade is possible even though the appraised values of the properties are not the same.
•••
A project to bring a little heat to Pauls Valley High School’s auditorium could be turning to local banks for some help.
In recent school board discussions the talks has been centered on the best way to update the heating and air conditioning system for the school’s auditorium.
What officials are hoping to do is equip the facility with a new conventional style heat and air system and replace the limitations of a boiler that’s not working right now.
The problem for those officials is the high cost, now estimated to be in the $250,000 range, to make the move for an auditorium that’s used sparingly these days.
“I’ve talked to several superintendents and they said instead of a lease/purchase they’re going to local banks for bigger projects,” Superintendent Mike Martin said to school board members during a recent discussion.
“I’m hoping to have at least two good bids for loans by the next board meeting in December,” he said about his intention to approach local banks.
School officials have acknowledged the auditorium is still a popular place for community events, such as a monthly opry show, plays and musicals by the local arts council and sometimes even graduation ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.