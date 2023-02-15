Ballfield swap could get new path

Pauls Valley’s soon-to-be new superintendent had a quick say in the most recent discussions on a proposed swap of city ballfields for two old school sites.
It was during a regular school board meeting last week when Adam McPhail said he once saw this very same scenario in his hometown of Crescent.
The situation here in PV is the local school district is proposing a trade – city-owned softball and baseball fields for the now demolished sites where Jefferson and Jackson schools once stood.
As a kid McPhail said he once played on city-owned fields in Crescent that never did get the proper maintenance because of limited city funding.
In the end he said those fields fell into disrepair over time, while the schools there went to work to build their own new ballfield facilities.
“We had a baseball field, the same scenario with the field in a city park,” McPhail said.
“They passed a bond and built their own complex.”
PV’s outgoing superintendent, Mike Martin, and school board members have said multiple times their interest in owning the two ballfields in Wacker Park is only to ensure the facilities, which are used by school teams, are properly maintained over time.
At the same time, Martin said the Crescent example could provide another option for the school district here.
“You may look at selling it and building your own sometime down the line,” Martin said, referring to both the two school sites and new softball and baseball facilities in the future.
“I would hate to see all that go into disrepair,” he said about the current sports fields.
“If you don’t own them you cannot make capital improvements. We don’t really want to own anything else either. We just want these facilities to be maintained and when they’re not it impacts us.
“I’m afraid they have much bigger fish to fry. I would agree our water supply is just more important than whether the water is working at the baseball restroom.”
The reference is to the city putting money into maintaining the ballfields and public restrooms there when there are so many other local projects needing attention, such as the deteriorating spillway at the Pauls Valley City Lake expected to cost more than $4 million to fix.
Just a couple of weeks ago the PV City Council held its first discussion in a meeting about the swap of ballfields for the properties where the two old schools held classes for decades before being torn down.
Two school board members, Joe Don Looney and Richelle Humphrey, attended that meeting.
“It was pretty productive. Their position is that it’s city land,” Looney said about where the fields are located.
“They didn’t want to make any commitment,” Humphrey said. “We would have done the same thing.”
Fellow school board member JR Jackson said his concerns are this issue won’t go beyond the talking stage for the near future.
“We can have this same conversation next year and we’re still waiting on this,” Jackson said.
“They have some pretty major issues,” he said about the various projects now faced by the city of Pauls Valley.
Looney added he sees this issue as a win-win for the school district with either the two properties being sold or the schools getting ownership of the ballfields.
At the recent city meeting council members did express some interest in a possible swap or at least finding some sort of solution that’s best for both the schools and city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.