Ballfield swap now off the table

Talk looks to be grinding to a halt when it comes to a possible swap of city-owned ballfields and a couple of old school sites.
That fast stop came Tuesday night after four Pauls Valley City Council members emerged from a brief closed-door discussion during a regular meeting.
The council didn't actually vote, but members did appear to follow the lead of City Manager Lee Littrell.
Instead of trading properties Littrell believes a better way is to start working with the local school district more as partners to figure out ways to better maintain the two ballfields in Wacker Park.
“We've had discussions about the property swap, the ballfields for school property,” Littrell told the council.
“My recommendation is we abandon that and instead explore other options with the school to make improvements, especially to the baseball stadium.”
For months now members of the Pauls Valley Board of Education have held their own discussions on possibly trading the properties where the now demolished Jefferson and Jackson schools once stood in exchange for the city-owned softball and baseball fields.
