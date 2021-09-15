||||
Ballot checked
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Brenda Elaine McClain Carden of Purcell was born October 20, 1943 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Aubrey Jackson McClain Sr. and Ethel Inez McClain. She passed away September 12, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Joy Fern Goggans Alexander of Wynnewood passed away September 11, 2021 in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Jerry Lynn McCreary of Tulsa and longtime former resident of Pauls Valley passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his son’s home in Tulsa, Okla., at the age of 87 years.
Richard D. Stufflebean was born November 1, 1948 to Noble and Miami Stufflebean in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life at the age of 72 on September 3, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma.
Willie Mae Miles Jackson, 97, made her earthly entrance on July 7, 1924 in Pauls Valley to Minneola and Charlie Miles. Willie Mae grew up in Pauls Valley where she attended Dunbar school.
Most Popular
Articles
- New name coming for Lee Elementary
- Garvin County Public Records
- Home is school for some kids
- Local fly-in gets big boost
- Panthers win four games in Bethany Classic
- Garvin County Public Records
- Emergency response
- Drive-thru back at senior center
- Election time is nearly here
- Two criminal cases take dramatic turns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.