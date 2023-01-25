Ballots, filings on election calendar

Mailed absentees and a municipal filing period are next up on the election calendar in Garvin County.
The deadline is Jan. 30 to request mailed absentee ballots for a school election in Maysville and Paoli on Feb. 14.
More on that can be found online at the state election board website or the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The three candidates running for a school board office in Maysville are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Also on the ballot next month is a school bond issue in Paoli meant to address heating and cooling needs, computers and new technology and a new school bus.
School board races with two candidates will be on the ballot in April.
They include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
There is also a three-day filing period for municipal offices scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 6-8.
