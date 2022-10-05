Ballots now ready for big vote

Voters have until Oct. 14 to get registered if they plan to cast a ballot for the general election coming on Nov. 8.
They also have until Oct. 24 to put in their requests for ballots to be mailed to them if that’s the way they want to get it done.
As for that ballot, it’s now set after it was decided a proposition on allowing marijuana for recreational uses in Oklahoma will be pushed to a future election.
Here in Garvin County the most local race on the ballot is for associate district judge as incumbent Steve Kendall goes against challenger Laura McClain. Closer looks at both candidates will come in future editions of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
• District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe is set to go against challenger Steve Jarman in the upcoming election.
• One District 21 district judge, Michael Tupper, has a challenger in Patrick Crowe. The judicial district includes Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
• One of two U.S. senators in Oklahoma, James Lankford, has three challengers – Kenneth Blevins, Madison Horn and Michael Delaney.
• The other senator’s race is to fill the unexpired term from the retiring Jim Inhofe.
Running for this spot are Robert Murphy, Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn and Ray Woods.
• District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole will go against challenger Mary Brannon.
• Oklahoma Governor Kevin Still has a trio of challengers – Natalie Bruno, Joy Hofmeister and Ervin Stone Yen.
• Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell goes against Chris Powell and Melinda Alizadeh-Fard.
• The two-candidate race for attorney general is between Lynda Steele and Gentner Drummond.
• Three are on the ballot for state treasurer – Gregory Sadler, Todd Russ and Charles De Coune.
• Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson are vying for the office of superintendent of public instruction.
• For commissioner of labor it will be Will Daugherty, Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Jack Henderson on the ballot.
• Running for corporation commissioner are Kim David, Margaret Warigia Bowman and Don Underwood.
• A number of supreme court and civil appeals judges in Oklahoma are also on the ballot.
