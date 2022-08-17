Ballots ready for early voting

Early voting for a primary runoff election is set for this week at the Garvin County Election Board.
The in-person absentee voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
On election day Tuesday, Aug. 23 polls will be open all over the county during the traditional times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the Republican ballot will be:
• U.S. Senator (unexpired term) – Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon.
• State Treasurer – Todd Russ and Clark Jolley.
• State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters and April Grace.
• State Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts.
• State Corporation Commissioner – Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
There's only one race on the Democratic ballot.
• U.S. Senator – Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn.
Also a part of the Aug. 23 primary runoff election are a couple of Alex school propositions in neighboring Grady County.
