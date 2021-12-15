Ballpark the focus of tourism eye

The question is how and how much when it comes to building up a Pauls Valley sports facility to someday start hosting big time events.
For members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board the hope is the PV Sports Complex can be updated enough to start bringing visitors into town for youth baseball, softball and soccer tournaments.
Those same members are focused on what needs to be done and the price tag that comes with it to get the facility in west Pauls Valley up to speed.
“People want to have little league tournaments, softball, all that,” said Randy McGee of the tourism board during a meeting last week.
“What I want to know is how can we get those four fields ready for tournaments. We’re losing out as far as tourism and tournaments here in Pauls Valley. From a tourism standpoint we’re missing out on the activities of these tournaments. From what I’ve seen these tournaments can be very lucrative.
“We’d like to help put tourism funding on activities like these tournaments so we can bring people into town and our hotels over the weekend.”
Mike Arie, who is a recreation programmer for the city of Pauls Valley, told board members it’s likely going to cost way more than expected to get the complex upgraded enough to bring more people in for tournaments.
Arie’s conclusion is based on an engineer’s report done just before the start of last year’s virus pandemic, which concluded it will take more than $4.2 million to completely renovate the complex.
That projected cost includes one of the biggest problems for the complex as the fields “hold water” and will continue to have drainage problems until some major improvements are made.
“There’s no place for the water to go since they built that housing addition,” Arie said about a complex built to the north on Indian Meridian.
He says engineers recommend a ditch be built between the fields and Interstate 35. The idea is to have water drain into a pond before slowly releasing it into Rush Creek.
“We’re going to have to do upgrades like that, and it needs to be done in phases. We need to build it the right way and not just put a band-aid on it.”
A complete revamping of the facility would also include adding a couple more baseball fields and some soccer fields, concession stands, walking track and completing a parking lot.
Arie’s recommendation is to also focus on utilizing other current ballfields to begin hosting tournaments at a much smaller cost.
“We’re planning on doing some tournaments out at the park,” Arie said, referring to two and possibly three current fields at Wacker Park.
“What we need is a new concession stand and restrooms. We need to upgrade what’s in town, which is a lot less costly.
“We could start hosting tournaments there and work on building that up,” he said about the Pauls Valley Sports Complex.
He adds another obstacle is there are five other baseball and softball complexes within 45 minutes of Pauls Valley that typically host tournaments a couple of times a month during the warmer seasons.
