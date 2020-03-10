A free concert featuring the best of Garvin County is set for this Friday night in Pauls Valley.
For the second straight year members of all five high school band programs in the county will come together.
It's the Garvin County High School Honor Band that's set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the PV High School auditorium.
Conducting the band this year is Brian Britt, associate director of the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band.
The public is invited to an environmental program at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
Maya Henderson, the granddaughter of Susan and Phil, is working on a project at OU, “A Discussion of Environmental Projects in Towns.”
The meeting is part of the still new Garvin County Environmental Impact Group.
Chaired by Candace Blalock, the group is now a non-profit Oklahoma corporation and has a bank account at PV National Bank.
The group is currently soliciting funds for its first project. It involves an environmentally-aware shopping bag with a log of the group on the bag.
To make a donation for any amount, make checks payable to the Garvin County Environmental Group and mail them to 301 N. Ash, Pauls Valley OK 73075, c/o John Brewer.
Anyone interested can also prepay for the bag, which is $10 a bag.
• "Making Sense of the Census" will be the program topic for the Wynnewood Historical Society during a program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd, in Wynnewood.
• The Lindsay Community Historical Society will host its first program of Old School Day Memories at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
Call Thelma Love at 405-919-6146 for more information.
• Victory Lighthouse, located on the east side of PV off SH 19, will host special speakers Jim and Monica Lyons at 10:45 a.m. morning services on Sunday, March 15.
A 4th District Republican cowboy gala barbecue dinner will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Crossroads Church in PV. The cost is $35 a plate.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole is the guest speaker as Republican state legislators from the district are scheduled to attend. Register for the dinner at garvincountygop.com/fourthdistrictconvention online.
