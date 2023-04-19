Band gets 'best of the best' award

The Pauls Valley High School recently chalked up number six for the total times it has earned a prestigious OSSA Sweepstakes award.
The award symbolizes the “best of the best” and is the highest honor given to bands in Oklahoma.
It was early March when the Pride of the Valley band collected the award for the sixth time after a four-year stretch from 2015 to 2018 and then again in 2022.
“Only a small handful of bands earn this coveted award each year in each class.”
To earn the OSSAA Sweepstakes award, bands must earn a superior rating at Regional Marching Contest, a superior rating at the District Concert Contest, a superior rating at the State Concert Contest and a superior rating in sight-reading at the State Concert Contest.
At the State Concert Contest on March 31, the 83-member strong “Pride of the Valley” performed “Nurture” by Edward Fairlie, and “Vanishing Point” by Randall Standridge.
The 2022-2023 year has been another historic run for the PVHS band.
In addition to the OSSAA Sweepstakes award, the band was awarded grand champions at the Oklahoma State Fair Parade for the seventh year in a row, was third place overall at the Elgin Owls Southwest Showdown Marching Contest (only slightly behind 6A Norman North HS and 5A Duncan HS) and earned second place overall at the Holdenville Blue and Gold Marching Classic (only slightly behind powerhouse 5A Elgin HS).
The band won Class 4A at both contests, as well as sweeping up many caption awards such as Grand Champion drumline, Outstanding Drum Major, High Music, High Visual, and Fan Favorite at the Holdenville contest.
The band also traveled to Orlando, Fla., over Christmas break and performed during halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl.
Pauls Valley had 28 students earn All-District Band honors this year, as well as five make the Oklahoma Small School All-State Band.
And finally, at the OSSAA District Solo-Ensemble Contest, PV 7th-12th grade band students brought back 51 superior rated solos, 12 superior rated ensembles, 19 excellent solos, and two excellent ensembles.
A total of 33 soloists qualified for the State Solo-Ensemble Contest, as well as 11 ensembles.
Leading the way are band director Drew Etheredge and assistant director Hannah Wilson, as well as percussion instructor Gunnar Long and student teacher Alyssa Trett.
