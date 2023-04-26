Band leader ready for next challenge

After putting his “heart and soul” into Pauls Valley’s school band program for nearly two decades Drew Etheredge is stepping away to tackle a new challenge in his life.
Starting with the next school year Etheredge is going from band director to his new job as assistant principal at the local junior high.
It was not an easy decision for Etheredge, who has guided the band program from few numbers when he started to an award-winning group totaling close to 90 members today.
Still, even with band and music in his blood Etheredge points to his family’s history in school administration.
“I knew at some point I wanted to go into administration,” Etheredge said, adding he went back to school in 2020 to get his master’s degree in preparation for a move like this one.
“It’s always been a goal of mine. My grandfather was a principal in Ardmore, and my uncle was a principal in Lone Grove. My family has a long history as educators.
“It’s time for me to take a new challenge. As band director I impacted the band kids. Hopefully I can now impact a greater population of students. I’m excited about that challenge.”
Etheredge, who grew up in Ardmore and was later a member of the University of Oklahoma band playing trumpet, came to the Pauls Valley band in 2004 as the assistant director. He moved up to the director’s chair in 2009.
“I love this program,” he said. “It’s near and dear to my heart. I’ve poured everything I’ve got into this program. The band is always going to be in my DNA.
“I’m so proud of everything we’ve done over the past 18 years. We all built this program. It’s not just me, we’ve had great students, great parents and great community support to elevate and keep the great tradition of the Pauls Valley band going.”
Some of his students today even talk about the “dirty dozen,” which is their reference to a small number of band members when Etheredge arrived.
They compare that to right now as the current band with dozens of students recently earned its sixth OSSAA Sweepstakes award, which is considered the highest honor given to bands in Oklahoma.
“He built it into what it is today,” local band senior Makayla Wilkerson said about the program.
“At the end of the day Mr. Etheredge is going out with the best class ever,” said fellow senior Payton Norton.
Playing a big part in Etheredge’s decision to make the move to administration work now came when longtime assistant principal at PV Junior High, Travis Thompson, recently announced he would step down to serve as the director of technology for the local school district.
“There’s a lot of emotions I’m going through with this transition,” Etheredge said.
“It was not an easy decision, but at the same time I have always said it would have to be a great opportunity for me to step down. It’s a golden opportunity for me to take that step into administration.
“At the same time I’ll still be able to serve this school district and this community.”
Etheredge says he has some “big shoes” to fill as Thompson’s replacement, especially since he calls Thompson a “superstar.”
He also points to the opportunity to learn from Martha Graham, who has been the junior high’s principal for some time.
“I’m fortunate to have an experienced administrator like her to learn from,” Etheredge said about Graham. “I’m excited to work with her and learn from the best.
“Plus, I have the opportunity to stay home, and that’s what I consider Pauls Valley.”
Etheredge makes it clear he will be helping to recruit and have a say in recommending who the next band director is in Pauls Valley.
