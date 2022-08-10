Marching bands might just be the start for a parade that for the past few years has gone right through the heart of Pauls Valley’s BrickFest celebration.
The popularity of the marching band contest hosted by the PV High School band each year could be getting a really big boost as plans are to open it up to more than just the music.
What’s been a parade with high school bands coming down the street the last dozen years could get floats and expanded into a “full” parade.
“In the past we’ve only had bands in the parade,” said PV school band director Drew Etheredge.
“I’ve gotten together with the city and we would like to try and make the parade more inclusive by having more entries and make it a better production.
“We want to try to make the parade even bigger. The more people we bring in the better. We’re hoping for the parade to keep growing.
“We want to take it to the next level.”
Etheredge says he and city officials like tourism director Becky Ledbetter are starting to look at the possibility of adding floats and just about anything else to the bands already marching in the contest.
A couple of examples off the top of Etheredge’s head might be floats with cheerleaders, the Cub Scouts, really any organizations or even local businesses that would like to participate in the parade.
“It would be open to any and all,” Etheredge adds.
“This is about trying to promote the community and make it a bigger community event.”
Last year there were 20 or so bands taking part in the parade as this year there are nine signed up so far.
The BrickFest community event, which includes a police sponsored car show, hits the brick streets of the downtown area on the last Saturday in September, which this year is Sept. 24.
This next band parade, the 13th annual version, is scheduled to get started around 11 a.m. that morning with a field competition in the afternoon at the Pauls Valley football stadium.
The possibility of a parade expansion has already drawn the support of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board, which is recommending the marching band contest receive $3,500 in local tourism sales tax funds.
If approved by the city council the funding will be used to purchase trophies for bands coming into town to participate, Etheredge said.
“You’re doing a fantastic job,” board member Randy McGee said.
“You’re having a strong event that takes the day. This falls into everything we do in tourism.”
Not fully falling into that same category is another BrickFest feature – the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
It will again be a part of BrickFest next month, the fourth time it has been featured at the local festival and sixth overall.
Again leading the show is Shane Patton, who did get a recommendation for $2,650 in tourism funds with none of that to be used for advertising.
Tourism board members differed on approving full funding for two events offered at the same BrickFest.
“We’ve got to start analyzing the bang for the buck,” McGee said, referring to tourism dollars.
“We have limited resources. I want all these things. I love this town and I want to have all this,” he said about the various events requesting tourism help over the years.
“At the same time we need a lot of things and funding is limited. In the past have we spent all the tourism money wisely? I don’t know.”
