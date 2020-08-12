Band students do it as a team

It's been a long while since school classrooms or activities were buzzing with students and teachers and sometimes even parents – here in Pauls Valley and around the county and state.
A look back to that last day in mid-March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world for a while included a gathering to make a little music.
No one knew it at the time but schools were about to close their doors because of what has become an ongoing virus threat. Before that happened a group of band students from multiple area schools came together for one big team effort.
For the second straight year it was the best of the best coming together for what’s called the Garvin County High School Honor Band.
Just over 70 seniors through the ninth grade came from five schools – Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Elmore City-Pernell, Maysville and Lindsay – for some practice and then one show on a Pauls Valley stage before the pandemic curtain came down on all of us.
“All the students are recommended by their band directors,” said Pauls Valley band director Drew Etheredge.
“There’s a lot of different reasons they’re recommended, like they are pretty dedicated, hard working students.”
Adding to it all is the guest conductor leading the effort was Brian Britt, who is the associate director of the Pride of Oklahoma marching band.
With last year’s honor band being the first one Etheredge said he and his four fellow band directors started planning for this next one back in January.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase all the talented students we have right here in Garvin County,” Etheredge said.
“It’s a chance for students from all five of the schools to collaborate and perform together. It gives them the chance to get to know each other, perform with each other and make lasting friendships.
“There’s a lot of great things that come out of this.”
With students wearing their school uniforms they practiced and then performed five “contemporary” songs at the public show.
A look back before the virus threat shut things down also includes the past year for the Pride of the Valley high school band.
Receiving straight superior ratings on stage and in sight-reading during the 2019-2020 year the PV band qualified for the state band contest for the 10th straight year, which didn't happen because of the pandemic.
• Pauls Valley’s seniors through the seventh grade also performed at a district solo and ensemble concert.
The local students brought back 38 superior ratings, 14 excellent ratings and one good rating.
The Panther band had 19 soloists and two ensembles that qualified for a state contest.
• PV’s sixth and seventh grade band received a superior rating for its stage and sight-reading performance at a district concert band contest.
It earned the band an “outstanding achievement” award, which is the highest honor given to junior high bands in the state.
