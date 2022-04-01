Band students to serve up fundraiser

Pauls Valley's band students are set to serve up a dinner and play night to raise money for a trip now planned by the group.
A Night with the Pride is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Tickets are $20, which can be acquired from band members, or $25 at the door during the event.
All proceeds raised will help the Pride of the Valley band as a whole, along with its plans to take a group trip, possibly later this year during the holiday season.
More on the upcoming band event will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
