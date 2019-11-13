New York City, here we come, at least that's the idea for a fundraiser next week by members of the Pauls Valley school band.
It's the 11th annual Taste of the Valley event, which is now set to go from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
The way it works is a number of local restaurants bring in food allowing donors to sample a variety of portions.
Proceeds go to help pay for the local band to take the New York trip in May next year.
Once there the band will be among the participants in a Memorial Day parade in Brooklyn.
Another performance could come in Central Park or the Lincoln Center.
Plans for the four-day, three-night trip also include visits to plenty of sites, including the Empire State Building and a cruise out to the Statue of Liberty.
Students on the trip could also attend a Broadway show and maybe take part in a Broadway workshop.
•••
Also on the tasty side is a baked potato fundraiser this week by the PV Rotary Club.
This one is set to go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Donations are for Rotary projects and college scholarships.
• The First Baptist Church of Elmore City will host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
• The House located just southwest of PV on Airline Road will host an inspirational men's conference from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Find out more online.
• Garvin County Retired Educators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
A representative of Reavis Pharmacy is scheduled to give a program on changes to the Medicare prescription program. The meeting is open to the public.
• An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
• A community Thanksgiving service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Crossroads Church west of PV off SH 19.
