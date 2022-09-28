A couple of Maysville High School band members march down Pauls Valley's downtown streets during this past weekend's BrickFest. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
The Elmore City-Pernell Badger band was again right in the middle of an annual band contest and parade in Pauls Valley on Saturday, which again was teamed up with BrickFest. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
The Pauls Valley High School band again led a band parade during the BrickFest celebration this past Saturday in downtown Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Hugs were sometimes just the right thing to do as this Pauls Valley pom squad member turns the corner and gets one of those hugs during the annual band parade at BrickFest this past Saturday. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Bands do the marching
