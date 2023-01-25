Bank sign points to American values

For now it's just a temporary sign that's held high above a longtime bank in Elmore City, but it apparently has got folks talking.
The sign in front of the familiar First State Bank in EC now shows anyone passing by its new name is Old Glory Bank.
The change actually took place a few weeks ago as bank officials say this is way more than just a new name.
Old Glory is a bank that proudly steps up to put its support in the flag, mom's apple pie and all the traditional values that make America great, according Old Glory marketing representative Mike Boylson.
“Old Glory Bank is openly conservative, middle America, openly patriotic,” Boylson tells the PV Democrat.
“The real genesis of the bank is the cancel culture. We're really about privacy, security and liberty.
“We represent small town America that kind of gets lost these days. We want to fight the cancel culture. We openly support the Constitution, first responders and a return to middle America values.”
“The bank wants to be the place for the hard-working Americans who make this country run every day. The bank for people who believe in love of country, respect for the flag, and appreciate the military, law enforcement and first responders,” states the bank's website.
In fact, it's the online presence where Old Glory Bank really wants to shine.
The idea is create a mobile and online banking platform that provides customers with services they can access anywhere.
“We looked at acquiring a bank and Elmore City is the bank we decided to buy,” Boylson said.
“We're bringing a banking platform that will have a national footprint. We want to take this bank national with a digital platform.
“We want to be able to resolve our customers complaints because we're a charter bank and they can't,” he said referring to many digital banks out there.
Boylson is quick to add First State Bank in Elmore City is the oldest chartered bank in Oklahoma. That means the new Old Glory Bank is an actual FDIC-insured bank.
“We needed the bank charter to be a real bank, not just a bank in name only.”
One big change for the bank is eliminating the “nickel and dime” fees that tend to add up at so many larger banks.
“A lot of small towns are forgotten by big banks. We see banks abuse their clients' privacy. We want to work to protect the privacy of our clients.”
The bank also has its eye on Elmore City's students and the community as a whole.
“We want to make an impact in the community; be a part of the community. We want to be highly involved with the community,” Boylson said, adding they're trying to help ECP schools by offering a few tips on how to teach high school students about business literacy.
That includes Boylson himself sitting in on some business development classes mostly for ECP seniors.
“Our goal is to try to get people to move here, work to figure out how to make this a better community.”
That effort includes plans to create a community square to host a variety of local events and help set up a not-for-profit business in Elmore City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.