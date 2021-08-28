||||
Thelma Lee Beam of Pauls Valley was born December 17, 1933 in Stratford, Oklahoma to Jess and Jewel Willis. She passed away August 26, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years.
Nolan Leon Nelms, 79, was born August 26, 1941 to Nolan and Doris McGregor Nelms in Maysville, Oklahoma. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after an accident on August 25, 2021, one day before his 80th birthday celebration.
Fred Holley Rennie, 64, was born on April 4, 1957 in Pauls Valley Oklahoma to Robert T "Bob" and Carolyn "Sue" Rennie. He attended Pauls Valley Public Schools and graduated in 1975.
Donald R. Welch, resident of Mustang, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with his loving wife Linda by his side.
